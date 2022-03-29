Live Qatar 2022 qualifying results: Peru, Chile and Colombia go for playoff classification

Today, March 29 Last date for stage plays Qatar 2022 qualifying And Peru will look to close this stage with a win against Paraguay at the National Stadium in Lima This will get him half the ticket to the World Cup, while Chile and ColombiaThose who face Uruguay and Venezuela, respectively, hope that the Inca team will fall to perpetuate this illusion and be one of those who play the playoffs.

The last day begins at 6:30 PM (Peruvian Time). Peru to face Paraguay At the National, in a game that will have a full house of fans cheering on their team from the opening whistle to the last minute.

Minute by minute and events

– Fernando Rapalini and the shortlist who will join him in the Peruvian vs Portugal mediation this afternoon

– Paraguay…