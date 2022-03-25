LIVE: Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete

India’s national security adviser told China’s foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, Reuters reported, citing two Indian sources.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late Thursday, in the highest-level visit since the deadly border conflict in 2020.

