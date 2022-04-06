Live scores, updates, highlights and lineups from Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-finals

Karim Benzema sensationally scored back-to-back Champions League hat-tricks to lead Real Madrid 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

Benzema’s hat-trick saw Madrid remarkably beat Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, and he returned to his stunning best at Stamford Bridge.

The 34-year-old applied the perfect combination of power and direction to Vinicius Jr.’s cross to defeat douard Mendy in the 21st minute, before being ghosted between Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen to drive Luka Modric’s center into the corner. For.

Kai Havertz converted Jorginho’s cross five minutes before half-time to reduce dues, but within a minute of the restart a horrific Mendy error left Benzema with a simple job to claim. …