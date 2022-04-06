Live scores, updates, highlights and lineups from Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea welcome 13-time winners Real Madrid to the first leg of an interesting Champions League quarter-final showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s team came back on track to win last season’s competition – sending Los Blancos to the quarter-finals on their way to Porto.

However, that feelgood factor has faded a bit while Chelsea have fallen from the Premier League title picture, before turmoil over club ownership dominated matters of late.

The most significant change at Madrid since previous matches is Carlo Ancelotti succeeding three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane as head coach and the ex-Chelsea boss will be in west London after recovering from the coronavirus battle.

The Sporting News is following the match…