Live scores, updates, highlights and lineups from Everton vs Man United Premier League clash

Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park, in dire need of points after their last two defeats in the Premier League to the Toffees.

A 3-2 loss to Burnley midweek sees them in an all-out relegation battle, as Everton are now just one point above the drop-zone.

United are in nostalgic form to say the least; Chasing Champions League football for the next season, Ralf Rangnik’s side have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, this week they have reportedly decided to hire Eric Ten Haag this summer, which will undoubtedly make a lot of headlines on Rangnik today.

With both sides needing points, and that consistency always throws up drama, we could be in for fireworks this afternoon.

Sporting news is…