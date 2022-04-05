Live Scores, Updates, Highlights and Lineups from Man City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarter Final

Etihad Stadium, Manchester – Manchester City hosted Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The match begins with a tough 11-day run for Pep Guardiola’s side, who face Liverpool in the Premier League and FA Cup after each of their matches with Atletico.

It is only the fourth time that Guardiola and long-serving Atleti boss Diego Simeone – two of the best coaches of their era – have crossed swords.

La Liga champions Atletico are back in Manchester after knocking out Manchester United in the previous round.

The Sporting News is live from the Etihad Stadium, with live score updates and commentary below.

man city vs atletico madrid live score