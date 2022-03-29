Live Scores, Updates, Highlights & Lineup from Nigeria vs Ghana 2022 Africa World Cup Qualifier Playoff

After years of qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it all comes down to the game for Nigeria and Ghana.

The first leg ended without a goal on Friday, leaving everything to play for this second leg of play.

The winner of this tie will take one of the African qualifying spots for the World Cup in December, and the game carries an extraordinary weight for both teams competing for World Cup final glory.

These two teams are well matched and experienced but only one can make it to Qatar.

A game like no other! I A large-scale encounter in Abuja awaits Nigeria and Ghana. I Who will be clipped by the end of the game? I#world Cup , #wcq , @NGSuperEagles , @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/vyaD2f52Yt — CAF (@CAF_Online) 28 March 2022

