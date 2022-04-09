Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

There is turnaround and then there is turnaround, it was the latter at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Unfortunately, however, this was not enough as Hans finished with a bang and secured a thrilling come-back win, lifting 22,000 fans out of their seats on a fine afternoon.

Largely embarrassed by the Brisbane Lions a week ago, the Kangaroos walked an inch away from a 108-point loss pulling off one of the upsets of the 2022 AFL season.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

In the end, however, his heart was not enough as Hans scored a stunning 13.8 (86) to 12.3 (75) win after four late goals, which included two Isaac Heaney and one lone…


Read Full News