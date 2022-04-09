Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

An underpowered West Coast Eagles posted a 13-point upset win over Collingwood from 11.3 (69) to 9.12 (66) for the season’s win.

All year out of the Covid-19 chaos and still without an array of stars, it was a huge effort on the part of Adam Simpson against the much better magpies.

As in a true arm wrestling all-out competition, neither side was able to gain momentum, with Collingwood running from it during the third quarter and throughout the stages of the fourth term.

But the Eagles fought hard and never went far, proving the difference on the night with their proficiency inside 50, kicking…