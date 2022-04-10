Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

The Gold Coast Suns have secured a massive 30-point win over Carlton, but concerns remain with Blues superstar Patrick Cripps, who was knocked out in quarter time.

The captain, who had seven disposals and one goal in his first stint, failed to leave the room in a 13.14 (92) to 8.14 (62) loss at the Metricon Stadium on Sunday night.

Before finishing the match on the bench on the ice, Cripps was seen running to the room, where it was determined that he had injured his left hamstring.

The Cripps’ loss affected the Blues’ ball momentum as Carlton’s key clearance work of the first three rounds was undone.

Without cribs and…