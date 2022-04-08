Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

The Brisbane Lions may be efficient, but the weight of the Geelong numbers – including a big bag of goals from star forward Tom Hawkins – ultimately proved to be too good as the Cats posted a hard-fought victory at GMHBA Stadium.

Brisbane took control of the match in the third stint, after scoring goals from both teams throughout the first half, scoring three consecutive goals to take the lead.

But with Hawkins’ fifth goal of the night booting the Cats to 2.6 in the final term—a controversial one as Hawkins was not pinged for a push in the back—sealed a 10-point victory for Geelong. . 11.14 (80) to 11.4 (70).

Earlier, Geelong…