Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blogs

They are both undefeated but that will change when they face rivals Carlton Blues and Hawthorne Hawks at the MCG on Sunday.

The Hawks rose to the top of the ladder after big victories over the Kangaroos and Port Adelaide, which has been a perfect start to Sam Mitchell’s reign at the top.

Hawthorne will be without captain Ben McAvoy, though he fractured his neck during training earlier in the week.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

Bucks Opens Up On Life After Coaching | 03:49

Meanwhile, the Blues, with defenders Mitch McGovern (hamstring/hip) and Oscar MacDonald (back), worry about their injury while Adam Saad is in health and safety protocol.

Carlton do…