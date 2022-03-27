Live Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blogs

And breathe, North Melbourne fans.

Nick Larkey’s six goals on a chaotic day at Marvel Stadium helped the Kangaroos escape an almighty scare from an extremely weak West Coast outfit thanks to a 15-point victory.

Despite being forced to make 14 changes to his Round 1 side – a VFL/AFL record – the finished Eagles remained within striking distance of David Noble’s side for the entire game as Willie Rioli tried to remind the AFL of his potential. Scored four goals.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

But Larkey’s sixth goal late in the game sealed victory for the Kangaroos – their first in the 2022 season.

Despite the defeat, the West…