live stream, soccer, australia, football, when is the draw, how to watch, rank, fifa 2022 world cup qatar,

LIVE: On Saturday, April 2 at 3 a.m. AEDT, the 2022 World Cup draw will take place in Doha, Qatar (7 p.m. local time on April 1).

29 nations have already booked their places in the 32-team tournament – with the Socceros a team still hoping to qualify in the last-ditch playoffs in June.

Nevertheless, Socceros coach Graham Arnold will be in attendance, as will Football Australia chief James Johnson, as Australia searches for their potential group stage opponents for the premier international tournament.

Which teams can still qualify?

There are still three places to be decided via the playoffs in June in Qatar.

First faces the winner of the Asian playoff between Socceros and the United Arab Emirates…