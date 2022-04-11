Live streaming, Dream11, time & where to watch

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Shabab in the first match, Mumbai City FC will play their second game against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, also called Air Force Club in the AFC Champions League 2022.

The Indian club will look to bounce back against Al-Jawiya who had defeated Al-Jazira 2-1 in their maiden game.

The team from Iraq will attempt to maintain their momentum, while Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a victory to open their account in the AFC Champions League.

When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Where and when is…