Live Three Ireland Down for Thousands of Customers as Company Offers Updates

Three customers left outrage this morning on social media after saying they were facing problems with mobile phone networks due to a nationwide data outage.

Several Twitter users have tweeted to the network’s support team asking if mobile internet services are not working.

Three acknowledged the issue, telling customers they were working to fix the problem.

It said: “We are aware that some three customers are currently experiencing intermittent difficulties with data services. Our technical team is working to restore full service as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience in the meantime. Thank you.”

