LIVE: Transmission alley opens to traffic after road was first proposed 100 years ago

Passengers on the new road early in the morning. photo/nick james

Transmission Alley is officially opened to traffic today, meaning people can finally drive from Wellington on the $1.25 billion new road after long delays.

It is a foggy morning in the capital as commuters begin their journey on the new road – it is expected to turn into a clear day with the fog cover burning and light northerly winds.

There is a steady flow of southbound traffic on the motorway, with drivers cheering – some honking their horns as they drive.

Transmission Alley is open for business pic.twitter.com/yie6R7RYFb — Nick James (@nickpgjames) 30 March 2022

While there is a lot of enthusiasm about the opening of the road, there is…