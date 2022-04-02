Live Updates: Blackcaps vs Netherlands One Day International match at Seddon Park in Hamilton

Opener Will Young and bowler Blair Tickner made the best of their opportunities, with Young eventually converting his debut into the first international century and Tickner flaunting the five-wicket bag for the first time.

Of course, these matches also mark the end of Ross Taylor’s international career and he will be expected to make a big contribution to the win after being dismissed for just 11 at the Bay Oval.

Tab odds: NZ $1.01, Netherlands $13

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young

Netherlands: Peter Seelar, Philip Boisven, bass de lead, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Boris Gorley, Fred …