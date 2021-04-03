Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Five Jawans killed, 20 injured in Bijapur Encounter

Another shocking news is coming from the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh that five jawans were killed in an encounter. The complete incident has happened between security forces and Naxals in which 20 jawans injured and five jawans were killed. The news also coming to that forces hit two Naxals and shot them down, in which a woman operative also included. If we talk about the five Jawans who lost their lives in the clash then two jawans were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). On the other hand, the rest three jawans were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).
After the incident highlighted in the media then the official reports say that Naxals start the firing upon a joint party of CRPF and DRG. After that, the encounter started between the security forces and Naxals in the Silger forest of Bijapur’s Tarem. After hearing the news of five jawans killed and 20 jawans injured in the incident then all the local residence nearby the places are shocked and afraid of it. Many people praying for the families of the five Jawans while many of praying for the safety of 20 jawans. A very huge amount of joint parties of the CRPF and the DRG has injured due to the attack.
The actual date of the incident is 3rd April 2021 and the government also thinking to take strict action against the attack. Another statement of Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi said that “The personnel belonging to the CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation”. The police investigating the entire incident and many special forces are available at the place to secure the unit of the CRPF and the DRG.
Many incidents have happened before that killed many officers. One of the biggest attacks by Naxals when they blew up a bus carrying security personnel in which a total of 5 DRG officers were killed in the Narayanpur district. The recent attack of the Naxals before today, when force arrest three Naxals from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district because he trying to plant explosives to attack the security forces. Today, Naxals directly attack the unit of the CRPF and the DRG in which they killed five jawans and injured 20 jawans. Apart from this, the security forces also killed two Naxals in the encounter. Now, everyone want a strict action against this attack of Naxals.