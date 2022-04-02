Live Updates: Cowboys vs Rooster

8.10 hrs

Chad Townsend is sent to the sin-bin for a high shot. Roasters capitalize through Taupo. Unchanged. 28-4 Rooster.

8.02 hrs

Try it! Off the scrum Dearden takes a ball away to Murray Taulagi for our first match. Unchanged. 24-4 rooster.

7.38 pm

A jumper Manu comes down with the ball and scores the rosters a fifth. Unchanged. 24-0 Rooster.

7.34 pm

The rosters are in the second half

7.19pm

The rosters are leading 20-0 at the break.

7.14 pm

Naiqama comes with a fourth roster of half. converted. 20-0 Rooster.

7:10

With Gilbert still in the bin, Radley passes to the right of the straight. converted. 14-0 Rooster.

7.05 pm

The audience spread it the right way and Manu went for the other rosters of the match. Unchanged. 8-0…