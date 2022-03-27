Live Updates: Fire breaks out in NCAR in Boulder

Special Note: The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Dr. is open as an evacuation point. Withdrawals and domestic pets are welcome, On Saturday night, this center will act as an overnight shelter.

The #NCARFire emergency call center has been activated at 303-413-7730.

An evacuation map is below. Click here To see if your address is in the clearance field,

(credit: Boulder OEM)

Boulder, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE 10:40 AM: According to officials and the latest multi-mission aircraft, the burning area is 189 acres.

Update at 9:30 am: Officials are reporting zero injuries, zero damage to structures, and zero missing people.

UPDATE 9:20 AM: Boulder officials roughly estimated the fire to have grown to about 200 acres with 21% under control.

Update 8:25…