Live updates: NCAR Fire breaks out in Boulder

Boulder, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 5:23 PM: According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, the evacuation zone contains 19,000 people and 8,000 homes. Fire is 123 acres and 0% under control. An interactive map can be found for all evacuations Here,

Update 5:17 PM:Northbound Colo 93 is closed at Colo 128 and Colo 170. There is no access to Boulder via Colo 93.

Update at 5:12 pm: The Boulder County Fairgrounds is now accepting larger animals that have been evacuated. Their location is 9595 Nelson Road.

Update at 4:57 pm: An evacuation order has gone out for the Eldorado Springs area and the Sans Souci community.

Update 4:50 PM: According to officials the NCAR fire is about 60 acres in size and 0% under control. Several agencies are responding, including…