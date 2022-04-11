Live Updates: Russia invades Ukraine

According to an April 7 interview on Radio Liberty, a teacher in western Russia has been under criminal investigation since late March for making anti-war remarks in a classroom that were secretly recorded by students.
45-year-old Irina General was an English teacher at an elite school for young athletes in the country, many of whom qualify for major championships abroad.
In an audio recording published on Telegram on 31 March, a student is heard asking the general why Russia was banned from the upcoming multi-sport European Championships.
“Unless Russia treats itself in a civilized manner, it will last forever,” the general replied in the recording. “They started bombing Western Ukraine … They wanted to go to Kyiv to overthrow Zelensky and the government. By the way, this one …
