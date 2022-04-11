Live Updates: Russia invades Ukraine

According to an April 7 interview on Radio Liberty, a teacher in western Russia has been under criminal investigation since late March for making anti-war remarks in a classroom that were secretly recorded by students.

45-year-old Irina General was an English teacher at an elite school for young athletes in the country, many of whom qualify for major championships abroad.

In an audio recording published on Telegram on 31 March, a student is heard asking the general why Russia was banned from the upcoming multi-sport European Championships.