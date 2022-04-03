Live Updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A man stands with his dog as smoke rises after a Russian attack in Odessa on April 3. (Bulant Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday confirmed a strike at an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in the major Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has suffered the full brunt of Russian strikes since the offensive began in February.

“This morning, high-precision sea and air-based missiles destroyed an oil refinery near the city of Odessa and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants, from where fuel was supplied to a group of Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv direction was,” read a statement on Telegram.

Odessa Mayor Henady Trukhanov said there were no casualties after the strike.