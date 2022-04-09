Live Updates: Super Rugby Pacific – Chiefs vs Blues at FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Welcome to our live coverage of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and Blues at Kia Ora and FMG Stadium.

The Blues will welcome the All Blacks’ first-of-five Beauden Barrett to the field after a two-game absence, as they chase a sixth consecutive win.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be out in the second round to avenge their two-point loss at Eden Park, coming fresh from a hard-fought victory over the Hurricanes.

We will have all the action from 7:05 pm.

TAB Betting Odds:

Chiefs – $1.72 Blues – $2.05

Team Line-up:

prominent: 1-Aidan Ross, 2-Samisoni Touki’aho, 3-Angus Tawao, 4-Josh Lord, 5-Natoah Ah Kuoi, 6-Kaylum Bosher, 7-Sam Kane (CC), 8-Pita Gus Sowakula, 9-Brad Webber, 10-Brian Gatland, 11-Aten Nanai-Setturo, 12-Alex Nankiwell, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, …