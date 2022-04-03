Live Updates: Ukraine-Russia War – The New York Times

LVIV, Ukraine — Luis, a Mexican military veteran, watched a wounded pregnant woman being taken out of a Ukrainian maternity hospital after a Russian airstrike was reminded of her sister.

Will, a North Carolina Marine veteran, was shaken by a video in which a Russian tank fired several rounds at a car carrying an older Ukrainian couple. Martin, a farmer who had defused explosives in the German army, was enraged by a week of television footage documenting the Russian invasion.

They were among several foreign military volunteers waiting Friday at Lviv, a hostel in western Ukraine where the Ukrainian government had kept them before training. After the Russian invasion in February, Ukraine announced that it was creating a foreign army, inviting non-Ukrainians …