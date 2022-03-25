Live updates: What time is Mexico vs. USA soccer today?

US, Mexico to play World Cup qualifiers in Azteca, possibly last

MEXICO CITY – There is no more difficult place to play for the US national team than at Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s iconic fortress home and Latin America’s largest football stadium.

If the heat, altitude and fervent Mexican fans don’t get you in, smog will.

“Last time we played, our players were very sick after the game,” said Bruce Arena, who coached America in three World Cup qualifiers in Azteca without winning any games. “I remember walking out into the tunnel and double down on Kellyanne Acosta puking.

“It’s, uh, challenging.”

This is why the US-Mexico rivalry is among the most intense of international sports, which becomes especially bitter when the stakes are high…