LIVE VIDEO – Formula E Rome: Jean-Eric Vergne in pole position, Stoffel Vandoorne eighth on the grid

After a two-month hiatus, the Formula E World Championship is back in the streets of Rome this weekend with two E-Prix events on the schedule.

This Sunday, we invite you to watch the live video of the second E-Prix de Rome at Auvio from 2:55 pm. it’s French Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techitah) who will start in pole position ahead of the Briton Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti).

present in the second of the two qualifying groups, stoffel vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ Formula E team), managed to climb into the top 4 (3/11) and qualify for the quarter-finals. Against Andre Lotterer (Porsche Formula E Team), the Belgian driver was eliminated by his German rival in the first duel. He would later start from eighth place in the starting grid.

On Saturday, Stoffel Vandoorne took pole position – the seventh of his career in Formula E, second in Rome – and finished third…