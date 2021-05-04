LiveRamp brings more tan 100 tech jobs to Metro Phoenix – AZ Big Media

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced plans to open a new office in Greater Phoenix. Recently awarded by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology 2021, LiveRamp will build a permanent new workplace for highly-skilled, full-time roles. Starting in Summer 2021, the tech company will position several executive leaders in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and hire 100 employees.

“Phoenix has long been on our radar as a wellspring of talent. A new office here unlocks more employment opportunities and a scalable path to growth outside of, yet in close proximity to, our San Francisco headquarters,” said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp. “For the past year, our job as leaders focused heavily on strategizing beyond work-from-home to ensure we come out of the pandemic stronger than ever — better connected, more effective and more well-equipped to support our team and customers.”

READ ALSO: 25 tech startups to watch in Metro Phoenix

Initially, LiveRamp plans to hire positions in Customer Support, Customer Success and Business Enablement teams in the Phoenix area, offering highly competitive and comprehensive benefits, and meaningful career growth opportunities. The expansion team is currently scouting locations for a permanent office space, where Greater Phoenix-area employees will join LiveRamp’s global effort to enable organizations to better connect, control, and activate data, transform customer experiences, and generate valuable business outcomes.

“The ‘Valley of the Sun’ has so many of the things we were seeking in a new hub, and we look forward to experiencing all the area has to offer,” said Amit Sharan, Chief Information Officer at LiveRamp and head of the expansion initiative in Arizona. “We’re excited to get started building out a new LiveRamp office with our signature collaborative spaces and amenities to offer employees an incredible place to come to work.”

“The fact that a California-based tech company sees opportunity and value in Greater Phoenix validates our efforts in building a strong and robust ecosystem,” added Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “LiveRamp’s creation of a high number of jobs in an innovative industry provides residents with new career advancement prospects and we look forward to LiveRamp’s continued success as it establishes roots in-market.”

“LiveRamp’s expansion into Greater Phoenix is another sign that Arizona is the place for technology,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to the entire team at LiveRamp for choosing our state and bringing these skilled tech jobs to Arizona.”

Those interested in applying can visit LiveRamp’s Careers Page.