Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota propelled to victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrogged Man City at the top of the Premier League table. football news

Liverpool beat Watford 2–0 at Anfield to top the Premier League for a few hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet.

Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, the highest score any other player has scored in the league since the Reds’ debut, thanks to a perfectly measured cross from the right side by Gomez, which the Portuguese struck off Ben Foster’s. saw in front.

Fabinho made no mistake of late from the penalty spot to ensure Liverpool, who were 14 points behind in January, temporarily moved two points ahead of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola’s side won at Burnley.

Image: Diogo Jota forwards Liverpool (AP)

The desperate need of the audience for the issue was evident in the first period,…