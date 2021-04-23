Liverpool ‘agree five-year deal with RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima

Liverpool reportedly agree private phrases with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate on a five-year deal, and the Reds will now set off his £30.5m launch clause.

Liverpool are reportedly set to safe the signature of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a transfer to Anfield previously few weeks, though he just lately affirmed that he had not been contacted by the Reds over a proposed transfer.

Nevertheless, journalist Fabrizio Romano now claims that Konate has agreed private phrases with Liverpool and is about to place pen to paper on a five-year take care of Jurgen Klopp‘s crew.

Romano provides that Liverpool are set to set off the €35m (£30.5m) launch clause in Konate’s Leipzig contract throughout the subsequent few days, however there is no such thing as a information as to what this would possibly imply for Ozan Kabak‘s future on the membership.

Konate is now seemingly set to observe compatriot Dayot upamecano out of Leipzig exit door, however the Bundesliga facet have struck a deal for Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan forward of the 2021-22 season.

Konate’s season has been hampered by accidents and he has made simply six Bundesliga begins this time period, whereas he has amassed a complete of 4 targets in 92 appearances for Leipzig since becoming a member of from Sochaux in 2017.