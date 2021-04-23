LATEST

Liverpool ‘agree five-year deal with RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima

Avatar
By
Posted on
Liverpool 'agree five-year deal with RB Leipzig's Ibrahima

Liverpool reportedly agree private phrases with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate on a five-year deal, and the Reds will now set off his £30.5m launch clause.

Liverpool are reportedly set to safe the signature of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a transfer to Anfield previously few weeks, though he just lately affirmed that he had not been contacted by the Reds over a proposed transfer.

Nevertheless, journalist Fabrizio Romano now claims that Konate has agreed private phrases with Liverpool and is about to place pen to paper on a five-year take care of Jurgen Klopp‘s crew.

Romano provides that Liverpool are set to set off the €35m (£30.5m) launch clause in Konate’s Leipzig contract throughout the subsequent few days, however there is no such thing as a information as to what this would possibly imply for Ozan Kabak‘s future on the membership.

Konate is now seemingly set to observe compatriot Dayot upamecano out of Leipzig exit door, however the Bundesliga facet have struck a deal for Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan forward of the 2021-22 season.

Konate’s season has been hampered by accidents and he has made simply six Bundesliga begins this time period, whereas he has amassed a complete of 4 targets in 92 appearances for Leipzig since becoming a member of from Sochaux in 2017.

ID:444579:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2805:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top