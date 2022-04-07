Liverpool agree to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for £7.7m over the summer

Liverpool have agreed a deal to bring Fabio Carvalho over £5 million add-on to Anfield over the summer.

The Merseyside club pushed for an attacking midfielder during the January transfer window. A deal appeared closer to the day of the deadline, only for the 19-year-old to remain in west London after time had run out for a move to be completed.

Carvalho’s contract with Fulham expires in the summer. While he can move to teams overseas for free, clubs in England will have to pay a tribunal fee or agree to a transfer with Fulham – which Liverpool have now done.

Carvalho has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and completed a medical. The deal means he will join Liverpool on July 1 for a starting fee of £5m. Liverpool have agreed a 20 percent sales-on-fee and…