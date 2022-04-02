Liverpool aiming to top the Premier League

Liverpool could top the Premier League for the first time since September.

A win at home to Watford at the lunchtime kick-off will see Jurgen Klopp’s side leap from Manchester City for at least a few hours.

For their part, City are 3 away from Burnley.

Chelsea welcome West London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge.

Leeds entertained Southampton,

Brighton Play Bottom Side Norwich City,

And Aston Villa moves to West Midlands rivals Wolves.

Then at 5.30, Manchester United play Leicester at Old Trafford.