Liverpool and Manchester City Premier League Schedules | Title Run-In Broken Down

Liverpool and Manchester City Premier League Schedules | Title Run-In Broken Down

Liverpool travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a Premier League title-defining match.

Currently, Manchester City find themselves in first place in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Many believe that Sunday’s match between the two legends who won the Premier League title will be the deciding match.


Read Full News