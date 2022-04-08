Liverpool and Manchester City Premier League Schedules | Title Run-In Broken Down

Liverpool travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a Premier League title-defining match.

Currently, Manchester City find themselves in first place in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Many believe that Sunday’s match between the two legends who won the Premier League title will be the deciding match.

We’re going to take a look at the remaining Premier League fixtures for each side to see who has an easier remaining schedule.

Manchester City Premier League Schedule

Manchester City have eight Premier League matches left this season. Five of these matches are at home at the Etihad.

Let’s take a look at the remaining schedule of Manchester City’s Premier League.