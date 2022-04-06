Liverpool beat Benfica after mid-match wobble

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with a crucial late goal, which gave Liverpool a two-goal lead over Benfica to take Liverpool back to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The former Porto star, who was signed in January, was booed continuously but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blush of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake cost the club his first goal. Half an hour later, a goal was gifted to the hosts. Barely deserved.

Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the advantage given by his centre-back’s header, but after missing several chances, Konate’s legs got tangled as he tried to make an early clearance. Second Half and Darwin Nunez…