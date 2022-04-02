Liverpool beat Watford English Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Liverpool kept the heat in the Premier League title race as Manchester City beat Watford 2-0 in a relegation-relegation on Saturday, with Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season and Fabinho’s late goal in all competitions. Thanks for the punishment.

Jota ran from the front of the six-yard box and looked into a header from a right wing cross by Joe Gomez at Anfield in the 22nd minute.

Jota also earned a penalty for the second goal when he was piled into a corner by Juraj Kukka. Second-half substitute Fabinho removed the spot kick in the 89th with the usual penalty-taker Mohamed Salah, who had already been ejected.

It was the 10th consecutive win in the league for Liverpool, having returned one point behind City from the international break, which looks to be…