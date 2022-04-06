Liverpool boss John Henry gets £600m boost as Tom Werner joins the list

Liverpool’s premier boss John Henry has seen his fortune rise by nearly £600m over the past 12 months, according to the latest Forbes billionaires ranking.

American magazine publishes its annual rich list On Tuesday, the 72-year-old owner of Fenway Sports Group, with a global ranking of $3.6 billion (£2.75 billion), ranked as the 822nd richest person in the world, with a global ranking of $2.8 billion (£2.14 billion) on Tuesday. A figure from above. He deservedly in the 2021 list. This increase was enough to see him climb 289 places from his position in 2021 to 1,111.

Henry, who made his fortune in commodity trading in the 1980s from his trading firm JW Henry & Company, jumped into ownership of the game in 1989 when he bought the Tucson Toros, a minor league baseball team. They sold that team in 1990, but they will return…