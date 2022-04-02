Liverpool can count on Diogo Jota as Mo Salah struggles to recover from World Cup disappointment

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Mohamed Salah played like a man who missed out on World Cup qualification as Liverpool registered 10 consecutive Premier League victories in a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield, but the Egyptian forward Struggled to shake himself. Qatar 2022 disappointment, Diogo Jota once again showed he can step up when his more famous teammates fail to deliver.

Jota’s first-half header from Joe Gomez’s cross – his fourth major goal this season – gave Jurgen Klopp’s team a hard-fought victory before the Portugal international won a penalty (awarded after VAR interference) 86 minutes later. Gave an edge in Foul by Juraj Kukka. Fabinho’s successful spot kick sealed Liverpool’s victory on Saturday.

By that time Salah was watching…