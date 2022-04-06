Liverpool, City win Champions League first leg ahead of PL performance

English Premier League title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool made up for their top-of-the-table clash over the weekend with victories in their respective Champions League quarter-final first leg ties.

Luis Diaz returned to Portugal and scored for Liverpool. (source: Associated Press)

For Liverpool, it just had to be Luis Diaz.

Colombia winger was the last player inside the atmospheric Estadio da Luz to watch a Benfica supporter race on a through-ball to seal a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Eventually, Diaz was playing for Benfica’s big rivals Porto in Portugal, until he was signed by Liverpool in January. No wonder he was whistled – and even targeted – by home fans…