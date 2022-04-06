Liverpool, City win Champions League first leg ahead of PL performance

Liverpool, City win Champions League first leg ahead of PL performance

English Premier League title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool made up for their top-of-the-table clash over the weekend with victories in their respective Champions League quarter-final first leg ties.

Luis Diaz returned to Portugal and scored for Liverpool. (source: Associated Press)

For Liverpool, it just had to be Luis Diaz.

Colombia winger was the last player inside the atmospheric Estadio da Luz to watch a Benfica supporter race on a through-ball to seal a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Eventually, Diaz was playing for Benfica’s big rivals Porto in Portugal, until he was signed by Liverpool in January. No wonder he was whistled – and even targeted – by home fans…


Read Full News