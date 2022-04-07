Liverpool close on Fulham to Fabio Carvalho transfer

Liverpool close on Fulham to Fabio Carvalho transfer

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for an initial fee of £5m.

The 19-year-old emerged as a late target at the end of the January transfer window, but the deal fell through after the month-end 11pm deadline passed.

Liverpool continue to hold talks behind the scenes and are on the verge of concluding a deal for the England Under-20 international.

The Reds were worried about losing to a European giant, as Carvalho was able to speak to clubs outside England in January.

They were also wary of the prospect of a tribunal hearing in the final six months of Carvalho’s contract when contacted with Fulham in January.

However, ECHO understands that a deal is now close to see the teenager join…


Read Full News