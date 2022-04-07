Liverpool close on Fulham to Fabio Carvalho transfer

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for an initial fee of £5m.

The 19-year-old emerged as a late target at the end of the January transfer window, but the deal fell through after the month-end 11pm deadline passed.

Liverpool continue to hold talks behind the scenes and are on the verge of concluding a deal for the England Under-20 international.

The Reds were worried about losing to a European giant, as Carvalho was able to speak to clubs outside England in January.

They were also wary of the prospect of a tribunal hearing in the final six months of Carvalho’s contract when contacted with Fulham in January.

However, ECHO understands that a deal is now close to see the teenager join…