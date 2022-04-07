Liverpool complete deal for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have reportedly reached a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been one of Fulham’s star turns this season, his seven goals and seven assists helping bring him on the verge of promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool failed in a deadline attempt to sign Carvalho in January. A deal seemed to have been agreed that would have allowed him to stay at Craven’s Cottage until the end of the season, but the Premier League giants could not finish it in time.

Carvalho’s contract at Fulham expires this summer, and the hope has always been that Liverpool will return for the Portugal-born wonderkid.

football journalist fabrizio romano claimed Thursday afternoon that a deal was “imminent” for Carvalho to move to Liverpool.