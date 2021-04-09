LATEST

Liverpool condemn racist abuse sent to Keita and Alexander-Arnold

Keita and Alexander-Arnold were sent the vile abuse and Liverpool want more done to prevent something like this happening again

Liverpool want the ‘strongest possible preventative measures’ to be taken over racist abuse Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita received.

Alexander-Arnold and Keita were both sent monkey emojis in the comments section of Instagram before their loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

Liverpool said in a statement on Wednesday: “Once again we are sadly discussing abhorrent racial abuse the morning after a football game. It is utterly unacceptable and it has to stop.

“LFC condemns all forms of discrimination and we continue to work with our inclusion partners through our Red Together initiative to campaign against it.

“As a club, we will offer our players any and all support that they may require. We will also work with the relevant authorities to identify and, if possible, prosecute those responsible.

“We know that this will not be enough until the strongest possible preventative measures are taken by social media platforms and the regulatory bodies which govern them.

Alexander-Arnold struggled defensively against Real Madrid

While Keita did not even play a half of the first leg

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that it does not.”

Both Alexander-Arnold and Keita had bad evenings on the pitch as Liverpool succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the Spanish capital.

Alexander-Arnold’s bad back pass directly led to Real Madrid’s second goal, scored by Marco Asensio, while former Red Didi Hamann says the full-back should have done better for Real’s first.

Meanwhile, Keita was substituted after just 42 minutes of the match with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirming it was a tactical move.

