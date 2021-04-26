Liverpool considering move for Barcelona defender Samuel

A report claims that Samuel Umtiti is a summer time switch goal for Liverpool after falling out of favour at Barcelona.

Liverpool are weighing up a transfer for Barcelona‘s Samuel umtiti of their seek for one other new centre-back, in response to a report.

The Reds introduced in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak as emergency cowl within the January window after shedding Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term accidents.

Jurgen Klopp has additionally needed to make do with out Joel Matip because the opening month of the 12 months, all of which has contributed to a horrible Premier League title defence.

Regardless of the arrivals of two new centre-backs earlier this season, The Boot Room claims that Liverpool are on the lookout for additional cowl in defence.

It’s instructed that Umtiti, who has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou underneath Ronald Koeman, might be on the Merseyside outfit’s radar forward of the summer time window.

Umtiti has been restricted to only 14 appearances in all competitions this season and has two years to run on his contract.

Ought to the France worldwide be signed, Liverpool will nearly definitely reject the prospect to show Kabak’s mortgage swap right into a everlasting deal for £18m.