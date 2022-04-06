Liverpool continue quadruple charge with emphatic Champions League win over Benfica

Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 2-0 halftime lead before Darwin Nunez pulled Benfica back within five minutes of the restart to give the home side some hope.
Although, louis diazou Put the game to bed – and possibly tie – with your first Champions League goal for your new club.
But at a post-match press conference, Klopp insisted that it was not safe for Liverpool to reach the semi-finals.
“The tie isn’t closed because it’s halftime and we know that,” he told, “We knew at halftime today that it wasn’t done. I wish we didn’t give them a chance to get back in the game, but that’s football, they deserved it, was totally fine with it.”
“It’s an away game in the Champions League…
