Liverpool deal ‘close’ to Fulham teenage Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho – report

A deal for Fabio Carvalho to join Liverpool from Fulham is reportedly near completion.

The 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder was on the verge of moving to Anfield in January but the paperwork was not completed in time to meet the transfer deadline. However, this time things are expected to go smoothly.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is pursuing a possible move, and he has said, “Agreement between Fabio Carvalho and Liverpool and between Liverpool and Fulham is really imminent.”

“The deal is nearing completion, nearing completion.”

Romano has shared this news on social media, whose Instagram account seems to be confirming…