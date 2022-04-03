Liverpool dominate Watford and the pressure on City intensifies faster than ever! – all football

The Reds take the lead in the Premier League.

What if it was finally the turning point of the Premier League season? Watford’s Settlement This Saturday – Who Allied Christian KabbaliThe reds Took the lead of the championship.

diogo jota Scoring (22nd) opened, before fabinho don’t take advantage of mistakes kukka In the rectangle to replace the late penalty (89th).

Opening score for Liverpool The inevitable Diogo Jota. The Reds opened the scoring after a brilliant action completed by Portugal are already on their 14th goal of the season in the Premier League# delivered pic.twitter.com/DhrUCRLlj8 — VOOsport (@VOOsport) 2 April 2022

men of jurgen kloppe Thus putting maximum pressure on Manchester City, who play at Burnley at 4:00 PM. citizens are two points away and are bound for a win.