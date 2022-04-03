Liverpool dominate Watford and the pressure on City intensifies faster than ever! - all football

The Reds take the lead in the Premier League.

What if it was finally the turning point of the Premier League season? Watford’s Settlement This Saturday – Who Allied Christian KabbaliThe reds Took the lead of the championship.

diogo jota Scoring (22nd) opened, before fabinho don’t take advantage of mistakes kukka In the rectangle to replace the late penalty (89th).

men of jurgen kloppe Thus putting maximum pressure on Manchester City, who play at Burnley at 4:00 PM. citizens are two points away and are bound for a win.


