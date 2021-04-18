Liverpool ‘eyeing summer move for Joaquin Correa’

Lazio ahead Joaquin Correa emerges as a switch goal for Liverpool, in keeping with a report.

Liverpool are reportedly curious about signing Lazio ahead Joaquin Correa within the upcoming market.

The 26-year-old has once more been an essential participant for his Italian membership this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions, contributing six objectives and 5 assists within the course of.

Correa has a contract with Lazio till the summer season of 2024, however there may be believed to be a £80m launch clause in his deal at Stadio Olimpico.

In response to The messenger, Liverpool have approached I Biancocelesti to investigate over a transfer for the attacker throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The report claims that Lazio’s monetary issues imply that the Argentina worldwide could possibly be out there for round £40m forward of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

Correa has scored 25 objectives and registered 17 assists in 110 appearances for his Italian membership since arriving from Sevilla in the summertime of 2018.