Liverpool Football Club’s entry into the NFT is a disaster

Premier League football club Liverpool has resumed after its six days Sotheby’s auction It ended Monday with only 9,721 selling out of 171,072 NFTs available.

The LFC Heroes Club Collection is described as a cartoon avatar illustration of a Liverpool squad. token holder “Access to a range of ongoing benefits” is provided.

“Holders have access to the members-only LFC Discord community chat channel where they can interact with other passionate LFC Heroes Club members. Additional benefits include virtual hang-outs, contests, guest appearances, updates from the LFC Foundation and more. Includes LFC retail discount.

In addition, a percentage of the income will go to LFC Foundation, This independent charity provides support for sporting activities, health to the local area (and beyond).