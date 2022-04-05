- 34′ – Doelpunt – Sadio Mane (0 – 2)
- 17′ – Goal – Ibrahima Konate (0 – 1)
- 89′ – Continuing. Nabi Keita by James Milner
- 89′ – Continuing. Trent Alexander-Arnold by Joe Gomezo
- 87′ – Goal – Luis Diaz (1 – 3)
- 86′ – Verv. Gonçalo Ramos by Joao Mario
- 82′ – Continuing. Everton by Roman Yaremchuki
- 70′ – Continuing. Nobility Terabat by Souhilo Meite
- 63′ – Yellow – Nobility Starbath
- 61′ – verb. Diogo Jota by Mohamed Salah
- 61′ – verb. Thiago Dorr Jordan Henderson
- 61′ – verb. Sadio Mane dor Roberto Firmino
- 58′ – Yellow – Thiago
- 49′ – GOAL – Darwin Nunez (1 – 2)
UEFA Champions League
Liverpool have a leg up in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The English team won 3–1 at the Red Devil’s club Benfica ground at John Vertonghen. Or next week another…
