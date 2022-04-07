Liverpool has Fulham. €5m deal finalized to sign Se winger Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have finalized a deal for Fabio Carvalho that will see the exciting Portuguese winger join Fulham in a more than €5 million add-on in the summer, a chase for the club as the most recent transfer deadline comes. failed to complete the day. Window.

Carvalho was all set to swap West London for Merseyside in January, as negotiations between the two sides eventually agreed a €10 million fee – with Fulham rejecting Liverpool’s initial offer of €6 million. was delivered – but eventually timed out for the transfer. The complex nature of the talks is due in large part to rubber stamping.

Jurgen Klopp …